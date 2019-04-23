Advertisement
Filmed: Dangerous behaviour around fire truck
Firefighters on their way to a car crash have narrowly avoided becoming the victims of an accident themselves.
The Ararat truck had lights and sirens on when it attempted to overtake a ute on Good Friday.
But instead of giving way, the ute pulled in front of the truck to overtake another vehicle.
The CFA has slammed the actions of a motorist, caught on dashcam footage (scroll down), but told Tony Jones it’s not a rare instance.
