Filmed: Dangerous behaviour around fire truck

Firefighters on their way to a car crash have narrowly avoided becoming the victims of an accident themselves.

The Ararat truck had lights and sirens on when it attempted to overtake a ute on Good Friday.

But instead of giving way, the ute pulled in front of the truck to overtake another vehicle.

The CFA has slammed the actions of a motorist, caught on dashcam footage (scroll down), but told Tony Jones it’s not a rare instance.

