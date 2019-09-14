FINALS FOOTY! Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants

================

What a remarkable opening quarter!

The Lions were not looking promising in the opening ten minutes, but thanks to the level heads of Berry, Hipwood and Cameron, a few quick goals saw them ahead at the first siren.

With a true game of contested football, the second quarter rounded off a captivating half, finishing with a 12-point margin to GWS.

An exhilarating first half of footy, what true and exciting final!

Brisbane have a second chance at home to overcome two straight weeks of disappointment against the Tigers.

There will be no room for inaccurate kicking and with a win over GWS under their belt they could be a chance.

GWS’s Toby Greene was lucky to escape a match suspension after he attempted to eye gouge Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli in last weeks qualifying final, he will play tonight.

The Giant’s have won a single final for the last five years, but they’ve never managed to make it two.

So who wins?

3AW Football will bring you all the action LIVE from The Gabba from 6pm

Click PLAY below to hear the match preview

