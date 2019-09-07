FINALS FOOTY! Brisbane Lions v Richmond LIVE from the GABBA

========================

HALFTIME

Richmond are in front by 11 points after a few late goals in the second term.

The Lion’s probably should hold the lead, but a few average set shot kicks have damaged their scoreboard.

If the Lion’s can find some fight they could be a chance to win their first final in 10 years!

========================

It’s the rematch we’ve all been waiting for.

Round 23 left Brisbane hanging their heads after the Tigers dominated with their wet weather ball.

But today for Brisbane means even more than a comeback, it’s been 10 years since the side played in a finals campaign.

Chris Fagan has built up a solid team, but with the Tigers on a solid win run they could trample the Lion’s on home turf.

So who wins, the underdogs or the premiership favourites?

Be listening from 6pm to hear the number one coverage in town!

