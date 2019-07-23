Finance with Dominic Alafaci

Every Tuesday, 2.30pm

Dominic Alafaci is a financial adviser with over 35 years experience.

He is currently the managing director of independent financial advice service, Collins House.

Dominic has both a Bachelor of Economics and a Bachelor of Business (Accounting).

He is a lifetime member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, and a member of the Self-Managed Super Fund Association.

He has also written a book — ‘Grow, Manage and Protect your Wealth – 17 Tips You Can’t Afford to Ignore’.

Dominic joins Denis every week to answer your questions about investing, superannuation, and money management.