Finance with Dominic Alafaci
-
Every Tuesday, 2.30pm
Dominic Alafaci is a financial adviser with over 35 years experience.
He is currently the managing director of independent financial advice service, Collins House.
Dominic has both a Bachelor of Economics and a Bachelor of Business (Accounting).
He is a lifetime member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, and a member of the Self-Managed Super Fund Association.
He has also written a book — ‘Grow, Manage and Protect your Wealth – 17 Tips You Can’t Afford to Ignore’.
Dominic joins Denis every week to answer your questions about investing, superannuation, and money management.