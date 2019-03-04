Fines debacle: Millions of dollars returned to drivers

FIRST ON 3AW: Tipped off to The Rumour File, investigated by Neil Mitchell

A Melbourne council has confirmed millions of dollars worth of parking fines will be refunded to drivers.

The windfall for motorists follows a major legal glitch after appeals against fines were incorrectly outsourced, rather than being dealt with by the council.

Mayor of Monash Shane McCluskey told Neil Mitchell it affects tens of thousands of drivers between 2006 and 2016.

The Glen Eira and Port Phillip Councils are believed to be among the ten councils implicated.

Monash will send out 26,500 letters today, with about $2.6 million of fines impacted for that council alone.

It’s understood the Attorney General, Jill Hennessy, has been asked to amend the act.

Click PLAY for Neil Mitchell’s full interview with Cr Shane McCluskey