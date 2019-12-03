Fines Victoria mess: The man in charge of cleaning it up

Fines Victoria is a mess.

Neil Mitchell has exposed its flaws for almost two years and now and the full multi-million dollar extent of the problems are surfacing.

One of the men in charge of cleaning up the mess is Ken Lay, the chairperson of the Fines Reform Advisory Board.

The chaos at Fines Victoria started after a new IT system was adopted in early 2018, and Mr Lay has today revealed another new IT system may soon be put in place to fix the problems.

Mr Lay said the Fines Reform Advisory Board is providing advice to Attorney General Jill Hennessey on “changing the system to make it far more effective and efficient and to actually meet the needs of Fines Victoria”.

“It’s important for the advisory board to understand that this actually meets the needs of the people … it’s transparent, it’s fair and it actually works,” he said.

“We’re working through that now.”

Mr Lay and the reform board wants to hear from you. Click here to have your say and share your story.

