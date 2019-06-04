Fiona Patten apologises ‘unreservedly’ to police over jackboots comment

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten has apologised “unreservedly” for comments likening police to Nazis last month.

She made the comments in response to a botched Fitzroy raid, which left a man with a broken arm and serious shoulder injuries.

Nik Dimopoulos was injured when he ran from police, who mistakenly believed he was a wanted man.

“When someone comes racing into your house in jackboots, putting torches in your face, of course you think the worst,” Ms Patten said shortly after the incident.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton slammed the Reason Party leader for her comments.

Ms Patten told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell she apologises for using the term ‘jackboots’.

“I apologise if jackboots was the wrong term. I accept it was.

“I do think the police do a great job, however this frightened those three men extraordinarily, and we’ve got a guy now who may recover but has got an absolutely smashed shoulder from this,” she said.

