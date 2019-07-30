Fiona Patten believes a Victorian has already died under voluntary euthanasia

A state upper house MP says she believes someone in Victoria has already died via voluntary euthanasia.

Voluntary euthanasia for the terminally ill was legalised on June 19.

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten said the government has not confirmed her suspicions, but she “fully expects” that people would have already used assisted dying services.

“Certainly some of the conversations I’ve been having would indicate that the system has been put to the test and we are finding some problems,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

Ms Patten said figures on voluntary euthanasia should be made public.

“I don’t understand the great privacy concerns at this point,” she said.

“There will be a review and an annual report, so those figures will come out.”

