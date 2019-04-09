Fiona Patten distances herself from controversial celebrity chef

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten has moved to distance herself from controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans after she angered many of her followers by posting a photo with him on social media.

Evans has been condemned by many in the medical profession for his views on diet and vaccinations.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Ms Patten told Neil Mitchell she didn’t know much about Evans but had since removed the photo.

“It seemed to upset an awful lot of people,” she said.

“I take that point.

“I listened to that and I took it down.”

She said she did not hold the same views as Evans.

“I am completely pro-vaccination,” she said.

