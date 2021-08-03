3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fiona Patten explains push to dump recitation of Lord’s Prayer in parliament

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Fiona Patten explains push to dump recitation of Lord’s Prayer in parliament

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten says the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer before parliament doesn’t reflect modern Victoria.

She says it should be scrapped in favour of a Welcome to Country and moment of silence for politicians to reflect on their responsibilities to the people of Victoria.

“Can I just be clear, I’m not trying to get rid of the Lord’s Prayer,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Ms Patten said those who wished to recite the prayer could do so themselves during the moment of reflection.

Press PLAY below to hear Fiona Patten explain her case

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332