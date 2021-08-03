Fiona Patten explains push to dump recitation of Lord’s Prayer in parliament

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten says the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer before parliament doesn’t reflect modern Victoria.

She says it should be scrapped in favour of a Welcome to Country and moment of silence for politicians to reflect on their responsibilities to the people of Victoria.

“Can I just be clear, I’m not trying to get rid of the Lord’s Prayer,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Ms Patten said those who wished to recite the prayer could do so themselves during the moment of reflection.

