Fiona Patten voted for Transurban toll deal, but admits she’s in the dark on details

Reason Party leader Fiona Patten admits she’s got no idea how much Transurban will make following its latest deal with the state government, despite voting for it.

Ms Patten told 3AW Mornings it was “frustrating” but said she ultimately sided with the government because the opposition couldn’t mount a convincing argument to oppose an extra 10 years of tolls.

“If it didn’t go this way, the government would be putting up the extra $4 billion and that would mean $4 billion that would not go to the Sunshine hospital, that would not go to the Bendigo hospital, that would not go to other infrastructure projects for our state,” she said.

It’s been reported Transurban could make as much as $45 billion in tolls from its $4 billion investment.

“This is where I’m frustrated,” Ms Patten said.

“You see The Herald Sun saying $45 billion and treasury says it’s nothing like that, but you ask what it is and they say we can’t tell you.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings