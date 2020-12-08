Fiona Patten’s report cards: Crossbencher grades performance of state politicians (and Neil Mitchell)

Victorian crossbencher Fiona Patten has rated the 2020 performance of several colleagues, herself, and 3AW Mornings host Neil Mitchell.

The Reason Party leader gave report cards for the Premier, Opposition Leader and the vocal member for Kew, but withheld a grade for the Police Minister.

Fiona Patten’s report cards

Daniel Andrews

GRADE: B+

“I think he’s made a lot of mistakes so there would be a lot of red marks along the year, however, he has improved enormously,” Ms Patten said.

“We have seen this phenomenal change in … our health system.”

Lisa Neville

GRADE : Withheld

“Just landed on my desk, eight volumes of … how the police deal with informers and it’s not a good read for them and she’s the Police Minister,” Ms Patten said.

“I’m holding judgment on her. I just think its an incomplete grade until we see how quarantine goes under her watch.”

Michael O’Brien

GRADE: C-

“The community has spoken. They have not seen him rise to the challenge,” Ms Patten said.

“I’ve been disappointed because I actually think Michael O’Brien is a good bloke and I think he’s a smart person, but I don’t think he worked well this year. He didn’t provide, as he should, a viable alternative to Daniel Andrews.”

Tim Smith

GRADE: C-

“I really only watched this man from afar and I think that’s as close as you really want to get,” Ms Patten said.

“He’s sitting… below satisfactory. I’m not sure that the people of Kew have really been well represented during 2020 by Tim.”

Fiona Patten

GRADE: B

“I think there’s room for me to improve,” Ms Patten said.

“I must say I’ve had one of the busiest years of my life.”

And… Neil Mitchell

GRADE: B

“He’s done some really good stuff. He was one of the first people to talk about mask-wearing,” Ms Patten said.

“We’ve always got to have room for improvement!”