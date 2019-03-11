Fire at Glen Waverley school overnight deemed suspicious

A fire at a Glen Waverley school this morning has been deemed suspicious.

Nearby residents raided the alarm around 3:30am and MFB crews arrived at Brentwood Secondary College on Watson’s Road to find two classrooms on fire.

The blaze took about 17 minutes to bring under control.

The exact cause is not yet known but it is being treated as suspicious, and also follows an early fire in the playground.

The school is still expected to open this morning.