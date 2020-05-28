Fire breaks out at factory in Melbourne’s north

A fire has broken out at a factory in Melbourne’s north.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Freight Drive, Somerton, just before 6.50am.

The blaze is believed to be at a car parts manufacturer.

Dozens of firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze, which was brought under control just before 7.20am.

There is a large amount of smoke in a southerly direction from the blaze.

MFB is urging the community to avoid the area.

An advice message has been issued for Campbellfield, Coolaroo, Cragieburn, Epping, Roxburgh Park and Somerton.