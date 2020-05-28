Fire breaks out at factory in Melbourne’s north
A fire has broken out at a factory in Melbourne’s north.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Freight Drive, Somerton, just before 6.50am.
The blaze is believed to be at a car parts manufacturer.
Dozens of firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze, which was brought under control just before 7.20am.
There is a large amount of smoke in a southerly direction from the blaze.
MFB is urging the community to avoid the area.
An advice message has been issued for Campbellfield, Coolaroo, Cragieburn, Epping, Roxburgh Park and Somerton.
Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on Freight Drive in #Somerton. There is a lot of smoke. Community should avoid the area and ensure the roads are clear for emergency services. More to come. pic.twitter.com/IdE7c98Dqw
— MFB (@MFB_NEWS) May 28, 2020