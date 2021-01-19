Fire breaks out at Holmesglen TAFE

Image: Google Maps

More than 30 firefighters have brought a blaze at Holmesglen TAFE under control.

Fire crews were called to the scene on South Road, Moorabbin, just after midday.

Upon arrival, they found a significant amount of smoke billowing from a multi-storey building, and located a fire on the second floor.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews fought the blaze from the ground and air, bringing it under control just before 1pm.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

The building was evacuated and nobody injured.