3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Holmesglen TAFE

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Fire breaks out at Holmesglen TAFE

Image: Google Maps

More than 30 firefighters have brought a blaze at Holmesglen TAFE under control.

Fire crews were called to the scene on South Road, Moorabbin, just after midday.

Upon arrival, they found a significant amount of smoke billowing from a multi-storey building, and located a fire on the second floor.

Fire Rescue Victoria crews fought the blaze from the ground and air, bringing it under control just before 1pm.

Firefighters remain on the scene.

The building was evacuated and nobody injured.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332