Fire breaks out at Port Phillip Prison

A fire has broken out in a cell at the Port Phillip Prison in Truganina.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the maximum security facility at about 7.30am, following reports a mattress had caught fire.

A plastic chair was destroyed in the blaze, which firefighters brought under control in about 10 minutes.

No inmates or guards were injured.

It’s the second blaze to break out at the prison this week.

Five MFB trucks attended another blaze in a cell on Monday evening.