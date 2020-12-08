Three hospitalised after fire at three-storey Richmond apartment building

Three people have been hospitalised following a Richmond apartment complex fire, which is believed to have been sparked by a cigarette.

Three men, aged in their 70s, 50s and 30s are being treated at The Alfred. All three are in a stable condition.

One person had to be rescued from a bedroom in the three-storey Coppin St complex at about 8.30am.

The blaze was brought under control just before 9am.

A cigarette left on a couch is likely to blame for the fire.