Black smoke chokes Melbourne’s north-west as firefighters battle tip blaze

Dozens of firefighters are responding to reports of a blaze at the Bulla tip, in Melbourne’s north-west.

The fire, which covers about half a hectare, is not yet under control.

Thirteen CFA trucks are currently on site battling the blaze.

Phil told Ross and Russel there was “thick” smoke in the area.

“It’s right on top, on the road, it’s not at the back,” he said.

There is a community warning in place for Bulla, Diggers Rest, Greenvale, Keilor North, Melbourne Airport, Oaklands Junction, Sunbury and Wildwood due to the thick smoke.

Residents in these areas are advised to avoid the area, keep doors and windows closed and turn off heating and cooling systems.

The fire does not currently pose a threat to the community.

CFA Commander Ryan Baxter said the burning matter is mostly household waste and construction materials.

“I’m fairly confident we will have this under control within the next few hours,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Baxter said the amount of smoke in the area has reduced significantly.

“There’s a lot less smoke visible.”

EPA workers are on site, but they have not yet begun monitoring smoke levels.

Fire crews are still battling the blaze at the Bulla tip. Residents in nearby suburbs are advised to close windows and doors, and turn off heating and cooling systems, due to the thick smoke. 🎥@9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/SqwflrsHRn — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) September 21, 2020



