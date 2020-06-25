3AW
Firefighters battle blaze at Yarra Glen winery

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A fire has broken out at a Yarra Glen winery.

Ross tipped Neil Mitchell off to the fire at Balgownie Estate at 11.20am.

“You can’t see up there, there’s so much smoke,” he said.

Press PLAY below for Ross’s call reporting the fire.

The CFA says the blaze began when a kitchen fan caught alight.

Six CFA vehicles responded to the fire, which was brought under control just before 1pm.

3AW understands the cellar door and restaurant have been destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Image: Nine News

