Fire burns out of control on Mornington Peninsula

1 hour ago
3aw news

There’s an out-of-control grass fire on the Mornington Peninsula.

An emergency warning has been issued for Shoreham.

The blaze began at Punty Lane and is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards the Shoreham coastline.

Crews are still unable to bring it under control.

Those in the area need to act immediately to survive.

It’s too late to leave.

The safest option is to take shelter indoors.

MORE UPDATES HERE

Picture: 9 News Melbourne

