3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire in high voltage gantry sends burning debris and smoke across roads in Melbourne’s east

2 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Fire in high voltage gantry sends burning debris and smoke across roads in Melbourne’s east

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze in a high voltage gantry in Melbourne’s east, which closed Burke Road in Kew East to traffic early this morning.

The metal power gantry, which was supporting high voltage power lines, went up in flames at about 2.30am.

Several calls were made to Triple Zero for smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived the blaze went all the way up the gantry, sending burning debris across Burke Road and smoke over the Eastern Freeway.

Burke Road was closed in both directions between the Eastern Freeway and The Boulevard, and the outbound exit ramp on Burke Road was also closed.

Burke Road was reopened to traffic just before 7am.

Fire Rescue Victoria confirms the fire was in communication cables for mobile phones, not the high voltage power lines.

The blaze also destroyed an underground cable pit.

Crews remain on the scene and smoke may still be visible in the area.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332