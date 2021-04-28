Fire in high voltage gantry sends burning debris and smoke across roads in Melbourne’s east

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze in a high voltage gantry in Melbourne’s east, which closed Burke Road in Kew East to traffic early this morning.

The metal power gantry, which was supporting high voltage power lines, went up in flames at about 2.30am.

Several calls were made to Triple Zero for smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived the blaze went all the way up the gantry, sending burning debris across Burke Road and smoke over the Eastern Freeway.

Burke Road was closed in both directions between the Eastern Freeway and The Boulevard, and the outbound exit ramp on Burke Road was also closed.

Burke Road was reopened to traffic just before 7am.

Fire Rescue Victoria confirms the fire was in communication cables for mobile phones, not the high voltage power lines.

The blaze also destroyed an underground cable pit.

Crews remain on the scene and smoke may still be visible in the area.

