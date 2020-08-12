Preston siege: Firefighters assaulted by armed man in burning unit

A man has allegedly assaulted firefighters as they tried to put out a fire at a Preston unit.

Police were called to reports of an assault at the High Street residence at about 8.45am.

During the incident, the unit was set alight.

When firefighters arrived and entered the residence an armed man inside assaulted them.

Police deployed pepper spray to subdue the man, but weren’t able to take him into custody.

Witness Anthony told Neil Mitchell he saw firefighters drag a man out of the home.

“They’ve dragged a guy out naked,” he said.

Once the fire was extinguished the armed man ran back inside the burnt unit, where he stayed for several hours.

The man is now undergoing assessment in hospital.

