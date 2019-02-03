Firefighters ‘assaulted, threatened’ while trying to stop dangerous Bacchus Marsh fire

Two men have been charged over the assault of two firefighters trying to stop a dangerous fire last night.

The firefighters were responding to reports of a blaze at a Bacchus Marsh home in Shea St about 9.30pm yesterday, which was a day of total fire ban.

Police say the occupants — two men — started a fight with the two male firefighters before assaulting them and making threats.

Both firefighters sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police were called and arrested a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old man a short time later.

They have both been charged with assaulting an emergency worker on duty and affray.

The younger man was also charged with threatening to kill.

The older man has been charged with lighting a fire during a fire danger period.

They will both face court at a later date.