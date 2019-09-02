3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Firefighters battle blaze in Brunswick..

Firefighters battle blaze in Brunswick house

8 hours ago
3AW News

Images: Carmel Scilini 

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in Melbourne’s inner-north.

A single storey weatherboard house on Hodgson Street, Brunswick is fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbouring houses to the rear and side are exposed to the fire and in danger of catching alight.

Seven fire trucks and thirty firefighters are on the scene.

The blaze was brought under control at 4.23pm.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Brunswick Road is closed to traffic in both directions between Sydney Road and Grantham Street.

 

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332