Firefighters battle blaze in Brunswick house

Images: Carmel Scilini‎

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in Melbourne’s inner-north.

A single storey weatherboard house on Hodgson Street, Brunswick is fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbouring houses to the rear and side are exposed to the fire and in danger of catching alight.

Seven fire trucks and thirty firefighters are on the scene.

The blaze was brought under control at 4.23pm.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Brunswick Road is closed to traffic in both directions between Sydney Road and Grantham Street.