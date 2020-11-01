Firefighters battle trio of house fires across Melbourne

Fire crews have been kept busy overnight, with three house fires across the city.

More than 35 fire fighters have battled a large house blaze in Moorabbin.

Crews battled the blaze at the two-storey house in Genoa Street for about 25 minutes before bringing it under control shortly before midnight.

Two people who were inside the home escaped uninjured.

Meanwhile, 30 firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed a brick home in Howe Court, Reservoir, last night.

In a third incident, crews are on the scene working to extinguish a blaze on the first floor of a double storey house on Emma Street in Collingwood.