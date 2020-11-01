3AW
Firefighters battle trio of house fires across Melbourne

44 mins ago
Fire crews have been kept busy overnight, with three house fires across the city.

More than 35 fire fighters have battled a large house blaze in Moorabbin.

Crews battled the blaze at the two-storey house in Genoa Street for about 25 minutes before bringing it under control shortly before midnight.

Two people who were inside the home escaped uninjured.

Meanwhile, 30 firefighters fought a blaze that destroyed a brick home in Howe Court, Reservoir, last night.

In a third incident, crews are on the scene working to extinguish a blaze on the first floor of a double storey house on Emma Street in Collingwood.

 

