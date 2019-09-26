Firefighters battle Dandenong factory blaze

Image (above): Nine News

Firefighters are battling flames which have engulfed a factory at Dandenong.

It’s believed fire broke out in the building, believed to be a carpet business, on Hilton Street just before 6am.

More than a dozen CFA crews attended the scene, where they have managed to bring the blaze under control.

Two men were exposed to smoke from the fire.

The pair were assessed by paramedics, but weren’t hospitalised.

Residents of Dandenong, Dandenong South, Doveton and Eumemmerring have been advised there is no current threat, but they should monitor conditions.

Hilton Street is closed to traffic.

Thick black smoke could be seen from kilometres away.