3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Firefighters called to rescue bumbling..

Firefighters called to rescue bumbling burglar after East Malvern robbery mishap

2 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Firefighters called to rescue bumbling burglar after East Malvern robbery mishap

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A bumbling burglar has had to be rescued by firefighters after an East Malvern robbery mishap.

Police were called to an Adrie Street home following reports of a break in just after 2.30am.

The Canine Unit tracked the alleged burglar to another address on nearby Waverly Road.

‘Tall Order’ told 3AW’s Rumour File the burglar then had to be rescued from a rooftop by firefighters.

Police confirm Fire Rescue Victoria was called to assist police in gaining access to the building.

A 35-year-old Bonbeach man is in police custody.

The investigation into the alleged burglary remains ongoing.

Press PLAY below for more.

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332