Firefighters called to rescue bumbling burglar after East Malvern robbery mishap

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A bumbling burglar has had to be rescued by firefighters after an East Malvern robbery mishap.

Police were called to an Adrie Street home following reports of a break in just after 2.30am.

The Canine Unit tracked the alleged burglar to another address on nearby Waverly Road.

‘Tall Order’ told 3AW’s Rumour File the burglar then had to be rescued from a rooftop by firefighters.

Police confirm Fire Rescue Victoria was called to assist police in gaining access to the building.

A 35-year-old Bonbeach man is in police custody.

The investigation into the alleged burglary remains ongoing.

