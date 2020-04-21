3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Firefighters have rescued a woman..

Firefighters have rescued a woman stuck up a tree

2 hours ago
Ross and John

Emergency services have been called to reports of a women stuck 20 metres up a tree at Langwarrin South.

CFA crews and police attended the scene at Clemac Close about 5.30am.

Witness Adam has told 3AW Breakfast the woman claimed to have been on the run from a group of possible attackers.

“She’s quite high up this pine tree,” he said.

“I reckon she was a good two-and-half to three storeys up.”

Click PLAY to hear from Adam

The woman was helped out of the tree about 7.20am.

She has been transported to hospital for assessment under police guard.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.