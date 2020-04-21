Firefighters have rescued a woman stuck up a tree

Emergency services have been called to reports of a women stuck 20 metres up a tree at Langwarrin South.

CFA crews and police attended the scene at Clemac Close about 5.30am.

Witness Adam has told 3AW Breakfast the woman claimed to have been on the run from a group of possible attackers.

“She’s quite high up this pine tree,” he said.

“I reckon she was a good two-and-half to three storeys up.”

Click PLAY to hear from Adam

The woman was helped out of the tree about 7.20am.

She has been transported to hospital for assessment under police guard.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.