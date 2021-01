Firefighters rescue man trapped in burning shed in Melbourne’s west

Fire crews have rescued a man from a burning shed in Melbourne’s west.

Firefighters were called after a blaze broke out at a salvage centre on Ballarat Road in Ardeer, where they found a shed burning.

A man was trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the man, who is now being treated by paramedics.

The blaze was brought under control just before midday.

An advice message for smoke has been issued for Albion, Ardeer, Cairnlea and St Albans South.

It’s not known what caused the blaze.