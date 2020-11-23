Firefighters trapped in lift after call out to alarm in CBD

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A crew of firefighters responding to an alarm in a building on Collins Street this morning became trapped in a lift.

The crew got in the lift after investigating the alarm and discovering it had been caused by contractors doing drilling work.

Senior station officer, James Clarke, from Fire Rescue Victoria, says the lift malfunctioned when the crew were on their way out of the building.

“The lift decided to shut down and they became trapped,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They weren’t in there for that long. We were starting to put a plan in place to get them out.”

Thankfully, one firefighter turned out to also be a lift electrician.

“Coincidentally, one of my crew members was, in his former life, a lift electrician!,” Mr Clarke said.

“He basically did the master reset and managed to get the lift operating again and get them out.”

