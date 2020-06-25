3AW
Firefighting merger chaos: CFA chief walks

7 hours ago
CFA chief Steve Warrington has resigned while his deputy has reportedly taken leave just days out from the controversial merger with the MFB.

From July 1, career CFA staff will join MFB in the new Fire Services Victoria.

Volunteer firefighters aren’t happy with the change, which the State Government says stems from a recommendation from the Black Saturday bushfires Royal Commission.

Mr Warrington was only one year into his tenure as CEO.

