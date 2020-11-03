First COVID-19 wave sparked biggest city exodus on record

Melbourne recorded its largest ever loss in net migration during the state’s first COVID-19 wave, according to new figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The data shows that from April to June, there was a net loss of 8000 people in Greater Melbourne, its largest quarterly loss on record.

The pandemic also triggered an exodus from regional Victoria which recorded a net loss of 3000 people in the same time period.

Managing director of The Demographics Group, Bernard Salt, says that figure could increase.

“I think the demand for people to leave Melbourne would be far greater in the September quarter, but they couldn’t leave because of the ring of steel,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“As soon as that ring of steel is relaxed… I think there will be an outflow,” he said.

“Those city escapees are probably revving their engines right now waiting for the flag to go, when the ring of steel is relaxed.”

