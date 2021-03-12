First female cricketer makes debut for private school First XI

16-year-old Meika King has become the first female cricketer to play for the Wesley College First XI in the APS.

The medium-pacer made her debut against St. Kevin’s on Friday afternoon taking 2/32 off ten overs.

Head coach of Wesley College’s First XI Cricket and Former Australian Test Cricketer Michael Beer says she’s a very capable cricketer.

“[She bowls] medium pace, has the ability to swing the ball and she definitely showed that today,” she told Tom Elliot on 3AW Drive.

“She got one wicket caught first slip with an out-swinger, and the other one caught at point … She did more than hold her own.”

