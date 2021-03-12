3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

First female cricketer makes debut for private school First XI

19 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for First female cricketer makes debut for private school First XI

16-year-old Meika King has become the first female cricketer to play for the Wesley College First XI in the APS.

The medium-pacer made her debut against St. Kevin’s on Friday afternoon taking 2/32 off ten overs.

Head coach of Wesley College’s First XI Cricket and Former Australian Test Cricketer Michael Beer says she’s a very capable cricketer.

“[She bowls] medium pace, has the ability to swing the ball and she definitely showed that today,” she told Tom Elliot on 3AW Drive.

“She got one wicket caught first slip with an out-swinger, and the other one caught at point … She did more than hold her own.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Tom Elliott
CricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332