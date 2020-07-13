First on 3AW Breakfast: Maccas staff start wearing masks

FIRST on 3AW BREAKFAST

McDonald’s staff in locked down Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are now wearing masks to assist with containing the spread of COVID-19.

The restaurant chain’s 20,000 employees in the area started using the masks yesterday.

“It’s obviously not an easy thing to achieve but we were prepared and we’re really pleased to say now we’ve implemented that at every one of the 190 restaurants that remaining trading in that area,” McDonald’s CEO Andrew Gregory told Ross and John.

