First shipment of Pfizer vaccine lands in Australia

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in Australia.

142,000 doses landed on Australian shores on Monday.

The most vulnerable Australians will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from next week.

The federal health minister, Greg Hunt, told Tom Elliott they’d now be assessed to “ensure integrity” and tested by the TGA before being administered to the elderly and front line workers.

“We’ll just work through that first group over the next six weeks,” Mr Hunt said.

News
