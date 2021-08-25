3AW
Fish and chip shop owner bewildered after closed shop named as an exposure site

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Pier 33 fish and chip shop in Brighton East

A Brighton East fish and chip shop owner has been left bewildered after his shop was identified as a Tier 2 exposure site while it was closed.

Pier 33 Fish and Chips has only been opening from 5pm until 8pm every day while COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

But it’s been listed as a Tier 2 exposure site by the Health Department from 1.30pm to 3.30pm last Thursday.

Owner Mark Perrett has tried to contact health officials for an explanation, but hasn’t been able to get any answers.

“I found out because a cleaner messaged me on Facebook offering overpriced cleaning services!,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“They still haven’t spoken to me and quick phone call would have sorted out that it was only my wife here at the shop between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.”

Press PLAY below to hear the fish and chip shop owner’s account of the bewildering situation

Image: Google Maps/Pier 33 Fish and Chips

Neil Mitchell
News
