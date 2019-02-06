Fisheries go hi-tech and covert to catch dodgy anglers — sometimes with their pants down

Inspectors using phone taps, hidden cameras and tracking devices to catch dodgy fishers caught poaching illegal catches.

Some are even hiding their catches in underwear or between their buttocks.

The crackdown also involves inspectors raiding Asian grocers and fish and chip shops in search of illegal abalone, a delicacy that fetches up to $1600 per kilogram.

Victorian Fisheries Authority chief executive Trevor Dowling told Ross and John the poachers are even resorting to a messaging apps to do their deals.

“Fisheries officers have got pretty good at keeping an eye on people and picking up when they’re doing the wrong thing,” he said.

