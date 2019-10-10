Fishy pregnancies produce kids with long attention spans — but here’s the catch

A study has found women who eat fish while they are pregnant are more likely to have children with better attention spans.

Spanish-based researcher Jordi Júlvez told Ross and John the research, which has been published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, showed that a seafood-rich diet of lean and fatty fish from resulted in offspring scoring very well on the attention tests at eight-year-olds.

Scores were lower in children whose mothers relied on canned tuna or shellfish for their seafood intake.

The catch?

The impacts are greatest in the first three months of pregnancy, a significant part of which women spend unaware that they are pregnant.

“I think you should recommend eating fish as soon as you are planning to be pregnant,” Professor Júlvez said.

