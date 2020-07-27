‘Fit and healthy’ man with medical exemption explains what happened at Bunnings

Former kick boxer Baris Nezif has outed himself as the person who drew the ire of Daniel Andrews for not wearing a mask at Bunnings in Hoppers Crossing.

He says although he has a medical exemption from wearing one, he was set upon by security.

Mr Nezif told Neil Mitchell he wasn’t challenged when he walked in past the front desk of the store.

He was quickly followed by security and a volatile situation ensued.

“They didn’t speak to me in a polite manner, they touched me and they were being aggressive,” he said.

Despite having an exemption for medical reasons, Mr Nezif described himself as a “fit and healthy” person.

He told Neil Mitchell he wore a mask when visiting his father in aged care.

