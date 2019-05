A popular cafe has been sprung underpaying more than 30 workers.

Mitte, on Michael Street in Fitzroy North, was caught short-changing staff by almost $38,000.

The business has been ordered to pay back the funds, as well as a written apology to all of the underpaid workers.

The Fair Work Ombudsman says the business must also display a notice of its breaches visible to staff in the cafe, and on social media.