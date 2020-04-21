3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Five arrested after police chase..

Five arrested after police chase in Melbourne’s north

13 mins ago
3AW News

Five people have been arrested after a police chase through Melbourne’s northern suburbs this morning.

Police spotted a stolen car on Barry Road in Meadow Heights at about 11.25am.

They monitored the car until it was dumped in a Bundoora car park and the driver was picked up by another vehicle.

Police pursued the vehicle, intercepting it on the Northern Ring Road at about 12.35pm.

Witness Peter told 3AW’s Dee Dee there were 20 police cars surrounding the vehicle under the Edgars Road overpass.

“A Toyota Kluger has been t-boned. They’ve got a bloke face down on the bitumen,” he said.

Two men and three women were taken into police custody.

Two police cars were damaged in the incident, however nobody was injured.


Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.