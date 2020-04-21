Five arrested after police chase in Melbourne’s north

Five people have been arrested after a police chase through Melbourne’s northern suburbs this morning.

Police spotted a stolen car on Barry Road in Meadow Heights at about 11.25am.

They monitored the car until it was dumped in a Bundoora car park and the driver was picked up by another vehicle.

Police pursued the vehicle, intercepting it on the Northern Ring Road at about 12.35pm.

Witness Peter told 3AW’s Dee Dee there were 20 police cars surrounding the vehicle under the Edgars Road overpass.

“A Toyota Kluger has been t-boned. They’ve got a bloke face down on the bitumen,” he said.

Two men and three women were taken into police custody.

Two police cars were damaged in the incident, however nobody was injured.

Multiple callers to @3AW693 reporting heavy police presence in Thomastown, on the Metropolitan Ring Road. One caller reports seeing a man “face down on the bitumen” surrounded by police at Edgars Rd overpoass — Dee Dee Dunleavy (@DeeDeeDunleavy) April 21, 2020



Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.