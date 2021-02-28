3AW
Five fatal collisions in horror weekend on Victoria’s roads

9 hours ago
3AW News
Five people have died in five separate collisions within three days.

A 23-year-old Berwick woman died after being struck by a car in Parkville on Friday night.

On Saturday night, a man died and a female passenger was seriously injured after a head-on smash on the Northern Highway at Wallan.

Meanwhile, three men died in separate single-vehicle collisions on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man died after crashing into a parked car at Springvale South at about 1am on Sunday.

Just minutes later, a passing driver spotted a crashed vehicle on Bendigo Pyramid Road in Woodvale, with a deceased man inside the car.

On Sunday afternoon, a male passenger, believed to be in his 30s, also died after the car he was in smashed into a pole in Burnley.

There have been 34 deaths on Victorian roads this year, compared to 40 at the same time last year.

 

