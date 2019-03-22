Advertisement
Five hurt in nasty smash on Stud Road
Five people have been hurt in a nasty smash on Stud Road.
Joanne alerted 3AW Drive to the incident on Friday afternoon.
“There’s a car on its side,” she said.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed it was called to Stud Road and Brady Road at Dandenong North following reports of a crash involving two cars and a truck.
Five people were assessed.
One person was taken to Dandenong Public Hospital.
Their condition is not known.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive