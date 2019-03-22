3AW
Five hurt in nasty smash on Stud Road

2 mins ago
3aw drive
Word On The Street

Five people have been hurt in a nasty smash on Stud Road.

Joanne alerted 3AW Drive to the incident on Friday afternoon.

“There’s a car on its side,” she said.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed it was called to Stud Road and Brady Road at Dandenong North following reports of a crash involving two cars and a truck.

Five people were assessed.

One person was taken to Dandenong Public Hospital.

Their condition is not known.

