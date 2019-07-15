Five injured after car crashes into Cranbourne home

Five people are in hospital after a car crashed into a Cranbourne home on Monday morning.

The incident, which occurred just after 8am, saw a gold Toyota collide into a silver Toyota at the intersection of Barkly Street and Normanby Street.

A man, 26, and women, 39, who were driving the respective vehicles at the time, escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children who were on board the women’s car were also taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

The force of the impact caused one of the cars to smash into a house while two occupants were in bed.

They were unharmed in the incident.

Senior Constable James Smith said the incident could have been a lot more serious.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said.

“Had the car decided to give or struck the car in a different spot, we could’ve been look at a different set of circumstances.”

Engineers are on scene to assess the damage caused to the property.