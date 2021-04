Five men are in custody following a raid in Melbourne’s outer-east.

Police surrounded the property on Greenslopes Drive in Mooroolbark at around 5am.

Officers used a loudspeaker to call on the men inside the home to surrender.

Police have confirmed they now have five men in custody.

The Croydon divisional tasking unit is managing the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

