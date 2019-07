Five people have been charged over a series of burglaries where baby formula was stolen across Melbourne.

It’s alleged more than 40 burglaries took place at Springvale, Clayton, Bundoora, Point Cook and Werribee between June 19 and July 14.

Four men and a woman, all from St Albans, have been charged.

They’ll face court as soon as Tuesday.

Victoria Police said the investigation remained ongoing.