Five phone apps that can help manage your mental health during lockdown

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

Leading psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has list five mobile phone apps he says can help manage your mental health during the testing COVID-19 lockdown.

“Everybody needs a psychologist in their pocket, at this particular time,” he told Neil Mitchell.

He also revealed a song that been scientifically proven to help relax and improve your mood!

DR MICHAEL CARR-GREGG’S FIVE APP SUGGESTIONS

  • ReachOut Breathe.
  • Three Good Things.
  • Smiling Mind.
  • ReachOut WorryTime.
  • SnoreLab

