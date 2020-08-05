Five phone apps that can help manage your mental health during lockdown
Leading psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has list five mobile phone apps he says can help manage your mental health during the testing COVID-19 lockdown.
“Everybody needs a psychologist in their pocket, at this particular time,” he told Neil Mitchell.
He also revealed a song that been scientifically proven to help relax and improve your mood!
DR MICHAEL CARR-GREGG’S FIVE APP SUGGESTIONS
- ReachOut Breathe.
- Three Good Things.
- Smiling Mind.
- ReachOut WorryTime.
- SnoreLab
Click PLAY below to hear more about them