Five pieces of advice for anybody going through a break-up

Prominent psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has issued five pieces of advice for anybody going through the end of a relationship.

“People who have the hardest time after a break-up are those who don’t understand what’s actually transpired,” he said.

His five pieces of advice?

Do it face-to-face, not by phone or social media. Tell the truth about why you’re splitting, but don’t be cruel. Don’t get into a blame or shame game. Show sympathy, but don’t soften the blow with platitudes. Give yourself time to grieve.

