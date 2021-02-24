Five pieces of advice for anybody going through a break-up
Prominent psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has issued five pieces of advice for anybody going through the end of a relationship.
“People who have the hardest time after a break-up are those who don’t understand what’s actually transpired,” he said.
His five pieces of advice?
- Do it face-to-face, not by phone or social media.
- Tell the truth about why you’re splitting, but don’t be cruel.
- Don’t get into a blame or shame game.
- Show sympathy, but don’t soften the blow with platitudes.
- Give yourself time to grieve.
