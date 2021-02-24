3AW
Five pieces of advice for anybody going through a break-up

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Prominent psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has issued five pieces of advice for anybody going through the end of a relationship.

“People who have the hardest time after a break-up are those who don’t understand what’s actually transpired,” he said.

His five pieces of advice?

  1. Do it face-to-face, not by phone or social media.
  2. Tell the truth about why you’re splitting, but don’t be cruel.
  3. Don’t get into a blame or shame game.
  4. Show sympathy, but don’t soften the blow with platitudes.
  5. Give yourself time to grieve.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
