Five sporting retirements that shocked the world!

On the back of Alex Rance’s shock retirement from the AFL, Sportsday explored other retirements that shocked the sporting world.

Michael Jordan

The basketball icon sensationally called it quits in 1993 after winning his third NBA title with the Chicago Bulls to try his hand at baseball.

He ultimately returned to the sport a few years later to win another three championships.

Shane Gould

Retired from competitive swimming before she’d even turned 18 after winning three gold medals as a teenager at the Munich Olympics.

Björn Borg

Bjorn Borg won 11 Grand Slams by the age of 25 but sensationally retired from tennis at 26.

Nico Rosberg

The formula 1 driver shocked the motorsport community by retiring just five days after winning the driving championship.

He was only 31.

Andrew Luck

The former No.1 draft pick retired from the NFL at the age of 29.

As a quarterback, many believe he still had his best years ahead of him.

