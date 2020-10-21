Five suburbs issued COVID-19 warning after student tests positive

A student who tested positive to COVID-19 at a school in Melbourne’s north has sparked a warning to residents of five suburbs and people living at a social housing block.

Residents in Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston and West Heidelberg are being urged to get tested if they have any symptoms after a student tested positive to the coronavirus.

Health authorities have confirmed the student, from East Preston Islamic College, has since been linked to additional cases found at a social housing block at Broadmeadows.

It’s forced 120 residents to self-isolate for 48 hours.

A close contact has also been identified at Dallas Brooks Primary School, which has since been shut for deep cleaning.

Contact tracing is underway.

Commander of testing Jeroen Weimar hasn’t ruled out further cases.

“In the coming days, we expect to see probably a few more cases in this cluster,” he said.

“What’s important for us now, as we’ve seen in other recent outbreaks, is that we get as many people as possible to come forward and get tested so we get to the bottom of this in one go.”